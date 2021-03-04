Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Plans Dividend of GBX 14.30

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.67) on Thursday. Vesuvius plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 508.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

