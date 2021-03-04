VIA optronics (VIAO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $13.84 on Thursday. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

