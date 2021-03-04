Viacoin Market Capitalization Tops $13.66 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $874,393.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,519 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

