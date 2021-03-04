Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $204.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the highest is $212.20 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $204.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $833.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $748.60 million to $881.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $872.28 million, with estimates ranging from $826.00 million to $945.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,786,000. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,994,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

