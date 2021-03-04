VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF makes up 1.1% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.81% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDC. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 371.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter.

CDC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $58.46. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

