VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CDL opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%.

