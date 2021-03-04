Vid (VI) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Vid token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $16,544.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.00473612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00072319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00078020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00084008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00482768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,626,582 tokens. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.