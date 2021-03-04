Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viemed Healthcare updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMD traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 5,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,010. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.