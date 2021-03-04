Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) Trading Down 6.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 574,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 210,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.