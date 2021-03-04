Vifor Pharma’s (GNHAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Vifor Pharma stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

