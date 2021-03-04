VIG Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, VIG has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.65 million and $3,442.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.00 or 0.06375702 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005002 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,878,334 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.