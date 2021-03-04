Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Up 66.3% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 28th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VINC stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $11,265,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $4,182,000.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

