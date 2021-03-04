VINchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $202,990.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $202,990.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

