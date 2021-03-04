Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Financial Review

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -339.61% -47.11% -39.44% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Risk and Volatility

Vir Biotechnology has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vir Biotechnology and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 2 0 5 0 2.43 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.57%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 626.86 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.89 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 71.48 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -43.25

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vir Biotechnology. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

