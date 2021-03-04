VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Price Down 6.8%

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) shares were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 835,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,486,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in VirnetX by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in VirnetX by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

