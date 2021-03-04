Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

