Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO Buys $335,000.00 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VST traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,139,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,670. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

