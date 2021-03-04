Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Up 6.5%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.49. 10,684,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 6,055,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

