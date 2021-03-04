Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Greg Fitzgerald Purchases 53,618 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Greg Fitzgerald purchased 53,618 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

VTY opened at GBX 953.50 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 883 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 758.98. Vistry Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

VTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 905 ($11.82).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

