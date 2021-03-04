Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 20

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VTY opened at GBX 953.50 ($12.46) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 883 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 758.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

In other Vistry Group news, insider Katherine Innes acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88). Also, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 905 ($11.82).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.