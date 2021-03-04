Vitae Hits Market Capitalization of $69.02 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00007550 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vitae has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $69.02 million and $229,918.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

