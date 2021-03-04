VITE (VITE) Market Cap Tops $14.64 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $14.64 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00072995 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,008,180,710 coins and its circulating supply is 475,609,600 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

