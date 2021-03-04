Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VIVHY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.49. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

