Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €31.00 by Barclays

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.31 ($36.84).

EPA:VIV opened at €29.25 ($34.41) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.53.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

