Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Down 7.1%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.02. 1,796,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,789,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIVE. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Viveve Medical in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

