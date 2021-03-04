Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), but opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.24). Vivo Energy shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.21), with a volume of 420,928 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Vivo Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.25.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.