VNT Chain Trading Up 81.4% Over Last 7 Days (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 81.4% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $34,966.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.30 or 0.00740003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043684 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

