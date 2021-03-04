Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Shares of ETR:VNA traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, hitting €53.62 ($63.08). 1,629,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

