Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VNA. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €53.62 ($63.08). 1,629,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €54.97 and its 200 day moving average is €57.33.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.