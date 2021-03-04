VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $416,937.23 and approximately $693.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.27 or 0.00771891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00026899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00032522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00060931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00044202 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

