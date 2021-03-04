Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,176. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

