Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

