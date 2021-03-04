Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s current price.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

VRM opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

