Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ:VRM traded down $12.84 on Thursday, reaching $31.06. 634,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,622. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.29. Vroom has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,380 shares of company stock worth $5,336,888.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

