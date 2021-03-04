Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Vroom stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth about $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

