Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.90, but opened at $37.20. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vroom shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 82,381 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,888 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

