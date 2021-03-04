VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 9.7%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.68. 2,165,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,087,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on VYNE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.