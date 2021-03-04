W Bradley Bickham Sells 2,424 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $248,047.92.

W Bradley Bickham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37.

ADUS traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,624. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.90.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

