W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 20,794 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,759.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,744,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,044,000 after purchasing an additional 295,229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 338,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.53. The stock had a trading volume of 359,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

