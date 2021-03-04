W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 178,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,776,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV remained flat at $$24.28 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,208,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,885,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.