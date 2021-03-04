W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,257. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

