W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $8.72 Million Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,120 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Discovery were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. 302,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,989,993. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 93,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $5,511,845.10. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,281 shares of company stock worth $57,472,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.