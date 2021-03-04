W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.37. 1,276,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

