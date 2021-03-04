W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock stock traded down $11.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $689.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $721.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

