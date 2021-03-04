W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,663,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,229,000 after purchasing an additional 100,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,146,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Argus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

