W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.61. 37,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,082. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

