W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 1,594 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,292. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $124.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.