W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 3,303 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 851,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,573,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

