W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 3,384 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 1.6% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,244 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.95. 260,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,655,805 shares of company stock worth $95,316,957. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

