W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 77 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 474,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $42.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,053.95. 58,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,964.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

